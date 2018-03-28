Which Of The "Friends" Characters Voted For Trump?

All the ’90s characters are doing it!

That's almost 2 million more viewers than the show's 1997 series finale!

But in Tuesday's premiere, it was also revealed that Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) voted for Jill Stein after being bullied — and ultimately confused — by Roseanne during the election.

Addressing Trump wasn't the only thing the Roseanne reboot did to stay up-to-date in 2018.

In the show, Roseanne has a black granddaughter, and a grandson who likes to wear nail polish.

Meanwhile, one of her underemployed daughters, Becky (Lecy Goranson), is considering becoming a surrogate in a bid to earn some money.