Which Of The "Friends" Characters Voted For Trump?
All the ’90s characters are doing it!
So, the reboot of Roseanne aired on Tuesday night and was a smash hit for ABC, with more than 18 MILLION viewers tuning in.
That's almost 2 million more viewers than the show's 1997 series finale!
Of course, much has been made of the fact that the character Roseanne — just like actor Roseanne Barr — voted for Trump.
But in Tuesday's premiere, it was also revealed that Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) voted for Jill Stein after being bullied — and ultimately confused — by Roseanne during the election.
ADVERTISEMENT
Addressing Trump wasn't the only thing the Roseanne reboot did to stay up-to-date in 2018.
In the show, Roseanne has a black granddaughter, and a grandson who likes to wear nail polish.
Meanwhile, one of her underemployed daughters, Becky (Lecy Goranson), is considering becoming a surrogate in a bid to earn some money.
But still, it's the titular character's political preferences that have been the subject of many, many headlines.
All of which got me thinking...
ADVERTISEMENT
After all, fans — and even the cast — are ALWAYS talking about the possibility of a Friends revival.
So, the question got a lot of people talking...
Everyone had opinions.
ADVERTISEMENT
So, let's do this: The One Where They Vote in the 2016 Election.
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Who did Chandler vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateHe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who did Chandler vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesHe didn't vote
-
Who did Joey vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateHe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who did Joey vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesHe didn't vote
-
Who did Monica vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateShe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who did Monica vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesShe didn't vote
-
Who did Phoebe vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateShe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who did Phoebe vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesShe didn't vote
ADVERTISEMENT
-
Who did Rachel vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateShe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
Who did Rachel vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesShe didn't vote
-
And who did Ross vote for?Donald TrumpHillary ClintonJill SteinAnother candidateHe didn't vote
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
And who did Ross vote for?
-
vote votesDonald Trump
-
vote votesHillary Clinton
-
vote votesJill Stein
-
vote votesAnother candidate
-
vote votesHe didn't vote
P.S. Here's one final alternative answer.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.