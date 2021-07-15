This Photo Of "The French Dispatch" Cast In Cannes Is Now A Meme

Director Wes Anderson (center) and the cast of The French Dispatch pose for photographers in Cannes on July 13.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been taking place over the last week or so in yet another sign that parts of the world are slowly returning to some degree of normalcy.

A bunch of new movies have had their debut at the glitzy event on the French Riviera, where a jury led by Spike Lee will choose the winners.

Among the films is the latest from quirky auteur Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, which received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience (Cannes viewers are famous for either clapping — or booing — feverishly in response to movies).

The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, and Frances McDormand.

Also starring are Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray, who joined Anderson for a photo on the red (blue?) carpet on Tuesday.