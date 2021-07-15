 Skip To Content
This Photo Of "The French Dispatch" Cast In Cannes Is Now A Meme

Which one are you?

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on July 15, 2021, at 10:48 a.m. ET

Sarah Meyssonnier / Reuters

Director Wes Anderson (center) and the cast of The French Dispatch pose for photographers in Cannes on July 13.

After being canceled last year due to the pandemic, the 2021 Cannes Film Festival has been taking place over the last week or so in yet another sign that parts of the world are slowly returning to some degree of normalcy.

A bunch of new movies have had their debut at the glitzy event on the French Riviera, where a jury led by Spike Lee will choose the winners.

Among the films is the latest from quirky auteur Wes Anderson, The French Dispatch, which received a nine-minute standing ovation from the audience (Cannes viewers are famous for either clapping — or booing — feverishly in response to movies).

The movie features a star-studded cast that includes Owen Wilson, Benicio del Toro, and Frances McDormand.

Also starring are Timothée Chalamet, Tilda Swinton, and Bill Murray, who joined Anderson for a photo on the red (blue?) carpet on Tuesday.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

The photo's meme potential was definitely helped by the fact each of them was wearing an outfit that spoke to their personalities: Murray as the veteran slacker, Anderson as the intellectual dandy, Chalamet as the young hipster, and Swinton as the space queen from the future sent back in time to save humanity.

Like the Dolly Parton challenge of last year, the four looks instantly became a meme.

Jessica Shortall🧂🥴 @jessicashortall

Tiktok-LinkedIn-Instagram-Twitter

Twitter: @jessicashortall

It worked with our favorite bands and musicians...

david ehrlich @davidehrlich

the bends, ok computer, kid a, amnesiac

Twitter: @davidehrlich
Keifer @DannyVegito

troye sivan, beck, david bowie, brian wilson

Twitter: @DannyVegito

...and our favorite movies and TV shows.

David Oliver @doliver8

roman, kendall, shiv, connor

Twitter: @doliver8
Jorge R. Gutierrez @mexopolis

Mad Max, Road Warrior, Fury Road and Beyond Thunderdome

Twitter: @mexopolis

It had strong pandemic vibes.

Sara Wallace Goodman @ThatSaraGoodman

Zoom presentation attire, remembering how I dressed before Zoom, imagining how I'll dress after Zoom, how I'll actually dress after Zoom

Twitter: @ThatSaraGoodman

And could almost be political.

Evan Brown @evanbrown20

2016 Bernie, 2020 Biden, 2016 Hillary, 2020 Yang

Twitter: @evanbrown20

There were also some very niche ones that I don't quite understand but seem to have found their intended audience.

G. Willow Wilson @GWillowWilson

Four types, literature festival edition: bestselling enfant terrible, mid-career midlister, hotshot editor who has their own imprint now, crime writer who got famous 30 years ago

Twitter: @GWillowWilson
Tyne Daile Sumner @tynedaile

Free verse, Villanelle, Ekphrastic, Limerick

Twitter: @tynedaile
Kingston Reif @KingstonAReif

ICBMs. Bombers. SSBNs. NNSA weapons activities.

Twitter: @KingstonAReif
Marcia Hofmann @marciahofmann

EFF, Public Knowledge, CDT, ACLU

Twitter: @marciahofmann

Hell, it even works for this story.

Ferris Jabr @ferrisjabr

pitch, first draft, final proof, comments section

Twitter: @ferrisjabr

Anyway, in conclusion...Tilda Swinton.

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

The French Dispatch will be released in the US on Oct. 16.

