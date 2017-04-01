BuzzFeed News

A Massive Explosion At A French Carnival Was Caught On Video

Eighteen people were injured in the blast, French media reported.

By David Mack

Posted on April 1, 2017, at 5:25 p.m. ET

A bonfire ceremony at a town carnival north of Paris, France, took a horrific turn on Saturday when a huge explosion sent debris hurtling into the crowd.

The dramatic moment was caught on video by those attending the "Yellow Carnaval" in Villepinte, as terrified people screamed and ran to safety.

Fire officials told Agence France-Presse that of the 18 people injured, five were hurt seriously, including a child.

"The structure was made of plywood, and when it was illuminated using gasoline, there was a blast," a police official told AFP. "Sparks and pieces of wood were thrown, injuring several people."

A witness told Le Parisien that the person who lit the bonfire was thrown several feet by the blast.

Jacky Carrel G @carrel75

The newspaper also reported that the town's mayor, Martine Valleton, was among the injured.

"All my thoughts for the victims of this unfortunate accident of @VilleVillepinte," the mayor of the village of Mulhouse tweeted. "Speedy recovery to @martinevalleton."

Town officials said on Facebook that the injured were being cared for, adding that police and the Red Cross were on the scene.

