All Hail The US’s New Top Dog: The Frenchie

They’re small, have batlike ears, and boast wide mouths on their short faces that can make them appear as if they’re smiling.

They’re also giant-slayers.

Yes, the French bulldog was officially named the most popular dog breed in the US for 2022, according to data released by the American Kennel Club, officially ending the 31-year reign of the iconic and practically ubiquitous Labrador retriever.

“Breaking the Lab’s top-dog status of over three decades is no small feat,” the AKC said in an announcement on Wednesday. “The Frenchie is a smart, compact breed, and they can fit into various different lifestyles, perfect for people all across the country.”

Per the AKC, which maintains data on purebred registrations across the country, the French Bulldog’s popularity has surged 1,000% in the last decade, climbing to the top from the 14th spot in 2012.

“We’ve known they’ve been popular for quite some time,” Luis Sosa, a French bulldog breeder in Louisiana and a member of the French Bull Dog Club of America since 1974, told BuzzFeed News. “I think COVID kind of helped increasing the popularity of smaller breeds that are good for apartments.”

“They’re a big dog in a small dog package,” he added. “They think they’re big dogs. They don’t have a lot of fear.”

But the Frenchies’ popularity comes at a price. As prices for puppies reach as much as $5,000, the breed has become a favored target for thieves who then resell the animals. Even Lady Gaga’s two Frenchies were stolen (and eventually recovered ) in a violent 2021 incident in which her dog walker was shot. (The assailant was subsequently sentenced to 21 years in prison .)