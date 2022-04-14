The man accused of shooting 10 people in a crowded Brooklyn subway car made his first appearance in federal court on Thursday, where prosecutors described him as a danger to the community and someone who had menaced an entire city.

Frank James, 62, was arrested Wednesday in Manhattan’s East Village neighborhood and charged with one federal count of a terrorist attack or other violence on a mass transit system, for which he could face life in prison.



He is accused of boarding a subway train in Brooklyn on Tuesday morning and setting off a smoke-emitting device, before opening fire on his fellow commuters with a Glock 17 pistol.

Ten people suffered gunshot wounds and many more were injured by smoke or while trying to flee, but no one died.

James was arraigned in federal court in Brooklyn, less than 3 miles from the 36th Street subway stop in the Sunset Park neighborhood, where he is accused of carrying out the rampage.

After he waived his right to a preliminary hearing and to oppose an order of detention, Magistrate Judge Roanne L. Mann ordered James to be held without bail, pending his trial.

Mann said the government's charging complaint against James "speaks for itself."



Federal prosecutor Sara Winik told the court that James still posed a "serious risk of danger to the community."

"In this case, the defendant terrifyingly opened fire on passengers on a crowded subway train, interrupting their morning commute in a way the city hasn't seen in more than 20 years," Winik said, making an apparent allusion to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. "The defendant’s attack was premeditated, was carefully planned, and it caused terror among the victims and our entire city."

In a letter to the court prior to the hearing, US Attorney Breon Peace also said the attack was "entirely premeditated."

James's court-appointed public defender, Mia Eisner-Grynberg, requested that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

She also asked that James receive magnesium tablets while in jail, for leg cramps she said he suffers from.