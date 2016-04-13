France's PM Says Islamic Headscarves Should Be Banned At Colleges And People Are Pissed

Although Prime Minister Manuel Valls doesn't think a ban would be constitutional, people think he should be worrying about other issues.

French Prime Minister Manuel Valls stirred controversy Wednesday by suggesting he doesn't believe Islamic headscarves should be permitted at universities.

In an interview with the Libération newspaper, the Socialist leader was asked if he was in favor of a ban on the veil in colleges. "We should do this," he replied, "but there are constitutional rules that make this ban difficult."

Alluding to France's fiercely held constitutional principle of laïcité, the strict separation of religion from government or public affairs, Valls said, "We must be uncompromising on the rules of secularism in higher education."



His comments were immediately contradicted by other government ministers. “There is no need for a law on the headscarf at university,” the secretary for higher education, Thierry Mandon, told RTL, adding that there was no need to create a problem where there isn't one.

"These are students who entirely have — because they are adults — the right to wear a headscarf," he said. "The headscarf isn't banned in French society."

Similarly, Education Minister Najat Vallaud-Belkacem said there was no ban on headscarves, unlike the niqab, which is prohibited under a 2010 law against full-face coverings being worn in public.

She also said a ban on headscarves at universities would be unfair to foreign students studying in France. "Will you deny them access to universities because in their culture such type of dress exists?" she said on radio station RMC.

