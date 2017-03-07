Poachers Killed A Rhino At A Paris Zoo And Stole Its Horn

The death of Vince, a four-year-old white rhinoceros, is believed to be the first time an animal in captivity has been killed by a poacher in Europe.

Poachers broke into a zoo west of Paris, shot and killed a rhinoceros, and carved off one of its horns, staff said Tuesday, in what was said to be the first such incident at a European zoo.

Vince, a four-year-old white rhinoceros, was found dead on Tuesday morning by his keeper, who was said to be "deeply affected" by the animal's death, according to a Facebook post by the Thoiry Zoo.

"All the staff are completely shocked," officials wrote, adding that police had visited the zoo early on Tuesday to investigate the "massacre."

It's believed the poachers broke into the zoo by breaking past an outer gate near the site's "African Plain" area, before breaking two more doors at the rhinoceros enclosure, staff said.

"They then killed Vince, a young 4-year-old male, to cut off one of his horns, probably with a chainsaw," staff wrote. "His second horn was only partially cut, which suggests that the criminals were disturbed or that their equipment proved defective."

Two other rhinoceroses in the enclosure were unharmed, staff said.



Vince and another rhino, Bruno, arrived at the French zoo in March 2015 from the Netherlands.