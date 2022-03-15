A Fox News Camera Operator Was Killed Covering Russia's War In Ukraine
Pierre Zakrzewski, 55, was killed, and correspondent Benjamin Hall injured, when their vehicle was hit by incoming fire near Kyiv on Monday, according to the network.
A Fox News camera operator covering the war in Ukraine has died after the vehicle in which he and a reporter were traveling was struck by incoming fire, the network announced Tuesday.
Pierre Zakrzewski's death was announced in a memo to employees by Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott that was shared with BuzzFeed News. Scott said Zakrzewski, 55, died after coming under fire in Horenka, a village northwest of Kyiv, on Monday. Correspondent Benjamin Hall was also injured in the attack and has been hospitalized in Ukraine. Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kurshinova was also reportedly killed in the same incident.
"[Zakrzewski's] talents were vast and there wasn't a role that he didn't jump in to help with in the field — from photographer to engineer to editor to producer — and he did it all under immense pressure with tremendous skill," Scott wrote in her memo. "He was profoundly committed to telling the story and his bravery, professionalism, and work ethic were renowned among journalists at every media outlet."
London-based Zakrzewski, who was Irish, had been in Ukraine since February, having previously covered multiple wars for Fox, including the conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria. In December, Fox News awarded him an "Unsung Hero" award to recognize his work.
"Pierre Zakrzewski was an absolute legend at this network and his loss is devastating," anchor Bill Hemmer told Fox News viewers on Tuesday morning.
His death comes two days after another video journalist, American Brent Renaud, was killed after gunfire hit the vehicle in which he was traveling near Kyiv.
The 50-year-old award-winning journalist had been in Ukraine working with Time Studios on a project about the global refugee crisis.
The Committee to Protect Journalists condemned Renaud's killing, describing it as a violation of international law.
"Russian forces in Ukraine must stop all violence against journalists and other civilians at once," CPJ Program Director Carlos Martinez de la Serna said.
Fox News reporters paid tribute on Twitter to their late colleague.
Although Fox has reporters in Ukraine and elsewhere in Europe covering Russia's war, the network has devoted its most-watched primetime hours to opinion broadcasts from Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, who have been accused of spreading Kremlin propaganda.
Russian state media has even aired clips from Carlson's show in which he defended Putin as not posing a threat to the US.
Fox reporters on the ground in Ukraine have made efforts to push back against some false claims aired on the network by guests and news hosts.
Last week, host Greg Gutfeld suggested images of the war were being overplayed to create an emotional response, comparing them to images of purported police brutality.
"Speaking as someone on the ground, I want to say that this is not the media trying to drum up some emotional response," one Fox News reporter later said. "This is absolutely what's happening."
That reporter was Hall, who is now being treated in a Ukrainian hospital.