Florida Voters Now Have Until 7 P.M. Tonight To Register After The Website Crashed

Supporters of President Donald Trump and former vice president Joe Biden wave flags prior to Biden's arrival for an NBC town hall in Miami on Monday.

People living in Florida, one of the most hotly contested states in this year's presidential election, now have a few more hours to register to vote.

The Monday evening deadline was extended by officials to Tuesday at 7 p.m. local time after the state government's voter registration website crashed.

In the final hours approaching the Monday deadline, there was an "unprecedented" amount of traffic to RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov. Some 1.1 million requests to access the page per hour were recorded on Monday night, according to Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee.

Officials are now investigating whether the traffic was the result of interest from unregistered voters or due to something more nefarious, such as a denial-of-service attack, where cybercriminals overwhelm websites with superfluous requests to access it.

"We will work with our state and federal law enforcement partners to ensure this was not a deliberate act against the voting process," Lee said.