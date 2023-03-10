“People Need To Be Paying Attention”: How A Bill Aimed At The Media Could Impact Democracy As We Know It

The Florida Center for Government Accountability is a small group, but one as mighty as its foreboding name suggests.

The Tallahassee-based nonpartisan organization helps journalists across the Sunshine State in reporting, while also producing investigative stories of its own. It can be slow, painstaking, and unglamorous work, but it matters.

Among its stories are a recent series of hard-hitting pieces that scrutinized a public water and sewerage agency in Broward County, whose manager, the FCGA reported, awarded $16 million in contracts to his own company and another $240,000 in commissions when he appointed himself as the realtor for a plot of public land. The Sun-Sentinel newspaper praised the FCGA for its “deeply reported stories,” and state officials soon began an investigation .

But Barbara Petersen, the FCGA’s executive director, worries that if a proposed media law, HB 991 , were to pass in her state, those 40,000 Broward residents might never have learned what was happening to their tax dollars.

“In this particular case, the man we’re writing about is very litigious,” Petersen said, “and if 991 were to become law — even though we're conforming with all ethical standards, all accepted media practice — we'd still have to stop and think, Can we afford to publish this story?”

Petersen is not alone in her fears. Across the country, First Amendment experts and journalists are watching with alarm as Florida prepares to radically overhaul its defamation laws. The bill — filed by state Rep. Alex Andrade, a Republican representing Panhandle residents and an ally of Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been open about his desire to roll back press freedoms and who hosted a roundtable on the issue last month that foreshadowed the legislation — would make it much easier to sue the media for libel.

Andrade told BuzzFeed News that he believes the current defamation law pendulum has “swung too far in one direction” in favor of news outlets. “Defamation law has been terribly abridged and it’s impossible for anyone who's been harmed when they've been defamed to actually seek justice in a court of law,” Andrade said.

But experts say the bill brazenly flouts long-standing Supreme Court precedent that is designed to protect a vigorous public discourse by providing a shield of sorts to the news media as they report on officials and make mistakes. They worry that if the bill becomes law, it would not only lead to a flood of lawsuits against journalists, bloggers, and even ordinary citizens who might post on social media, but also stymie the news media’s mission to hold public officials accountable.

“It looks like an attempt to intimidate the news media,” said Leslie Levin, a University of Connecticut professor who studies media law. “It will make Florida the capital of defamation lawsuits.”