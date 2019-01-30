A Florida Man Allegedly Killed His Mom, Dad, And Brother After Sending $200,000 To A Cam Girl In Europe

Seminole County Sheriff's Office Grant Amato.

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly shot dead his mother, father, and brother execution-style after a feud with them stemming from his sending about $200,000 of their money to a so-called "cam girl" in Bulgaria. Grant Amato, 29, was arrested Monday at a hotel and appeared in Seminole County Court on three first-degree murder charges. Authorities say he killed his father, 59-year-old Chad Amato; his mother Margaret, 61; and brother, Cody, 31. The trio's bodies were discovered on Friday morning at the parents' home in Chuluota, northeast of Orlando. According to an arrest warrant affidavit from the Seminole County Sheriff Office, Cody's girlfriend told investigators that Grant Amato had been "going downhill" after being kicked out of nursing anesthetist school and losing his prior job following an arrest. She said her boyfriend had told her he was afraid that Grant "would kill everyone." An arrest report from June shows Grant was suspected of stealing vials of the powerful sedative Propofol from Florida Orlando Hospital. He allegedly told investigators he hadn't been using or selling the drug, but had instead been administering it on patients who he believed needed more comfort. He was also said to have expressed suicidal thoughts. No charges ultimately appear to have been filed in the case.

Unemployed, Grant had moved back in with his parents where he began obsessively communicating in June with a woman in Bulgaria through a porn web cam site. Margaret Amato had become concerned when the woman began sending mail to the family home after Grant gave her their address, according to Jason Amato, a third son who was not present at the time of the alleged murders. Jason also said he was aware his brother had stolen $150,000 from their father, which had included taking out a $65,000 loan on his parents' home in order to fund his addiction. Grant was also suspected of taking $50,000 to 65,000 from his brother Cody, as well as Cody's guns, which Grant allegedly sold without permission, according to the dead brother's girlfriend. All the money was said to have been sent to the unnamed cam girl within a three-month period.

Facebook Cody and Margaret Amato.

In December, the family had pushed Grant into a rehab facility to treat his pornography addiction, where he stayed for two weeks. "After leaving the facility and returning to Orlando, his family held a meeting where he was presented with a two-page list he would need to follow to remain at the house," authorities wrote in the affidavit. Chad, Grant's father, told him he would have to cease all communications with the Bulgarian woman. "Grant Amato initially agreed to the the rules his father had set," authorities said, "but he didn't think they were fair because he felt that the Bulgarian female was his girlfriend and they had a relationship." Grant told investigators that he secretly continued to write to the woman through his Twitter account. He said when his father discovered the messages on Thursday night, he kicked him out of the house. The girlfriend of the slain brother told authorities his father had called him on Thursday night and asked him to come home. When she asked Cody what was wrong, he told her "stupid fucking bullshit," before leaving. When she sent him a text message 30 minutes later to ask if he was OK, he replied, "all ok" and that that she "didn't need to worry about him." That was the last time she head from him. Investigators were called to the house on Friday morning after Cody's colleague and his girlfriend became concerned when he did not show up for work at Advent Hospital East Orlando. Seminole County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the house and saw Cody's car in the driveway, but received no response when they knocked on the door, called people's cell hones, or even activated their squad car's airhorn. One Sheriff's deputy then used his knife to open a deadbolt on the back door. He immediately discovered a horrific scene: Chad's body was lying in the kitchen in a pool of dried blood, Margaret's body was slumped in a chair at an office desk, and Cody's body was cradled in the fetal position in a garage storage room with blood coming out of his eyes. Both parents had been shot in the head execution-style.

Facebook Grant Amato.