A Florida Woman Allegedly Killed Her Boyfriend By Zipping Him In A Suitcase And Taunting Him

A Florida woman was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her boyfriend by zipping him up in a suitcase as she filmed herself taunting him.

Sarah Boone, 42, was taken into custody by sheriff's deputies in Orange County over the death of Jorge Torres Jr., 42, who was found dead in a home in Winter Park, northeast of Orlando, on Monday at around 1 p.m. local time.

Detectives determined Torres died after being zipped inside a suitcase and left for hours.



According to an affidavit provided to BuzzFeed News, Boone told first responders the pair had been playing hide-and-seek while drinking during the night.

She said they thought it would be funny if she zipped him inside of the bag, but after doing so she went upstairs and passed out.

Boone said she then woke up around 11 a.m. to the sound of her phone ringing multiple times, but could not find her boyfriend in the apartment. Only then did she realize he was still in the bag.