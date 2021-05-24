 Skip To Content
Flight Attendants: Tell Us Your Wildest Passenger Stories

As people in the US begin traveling safely again, BuzzFeed News wants to hear from flight attendants or pilots about their most memorable passengers.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 24, 2021, at 3:54 p.m. ET

A flight attendant in a mask walks down an aisle on an airplane
Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

As people in the US begin traveling safely again, BuzzFeed News wants to hear from flight attendants and pilots about their most memorable passengers.

What shocking, disgusting, heartwarming, romantic, or awful behavior have you witnessed at 30,000 feet? Who are the nightmare passengers and who are the dream guests? What secret code do you have among each other to discuss those on board?

Please fill out this form, and we may be in touch for a story.

Please note: We understand you may not wish for your name or airline to be printed (and that's OK!), but we need your name and contact information so we can speak with you!

