After Trump's Comments, Women Are Sharing Stories Of Their First Sexual Assault

After Trump's Comments, Women Are Sharing Stories Of Their First Sexual Assault

"Old man on city bus grabs my 'pussy' and smiles at me, I'm 12."

By David Mack and Anais Bordages

Posted on October 8, 2016, at 4:57 p.m. ET

The Trump campaign was plunged into chaos on Friday after the Washington Post published a video showing Trump making vile comments about women in 2005.

The video captured Trump on a hot mic saying that because he is a "star" he can "do anything," including grab women "by the pussy."

"You know I'm automatically attracted to beautiful [women], I just start kissing them. It's like a magnet. Just kiss. I don't even wait. And when you're a star, they let you do it.

"You can do anything," he said. "Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything."
Mary Schwalm / AFP / Getty Images

The video captured Trump on a hot mic saying that because he is a "star" he can "do anything," including grab women "by the pussy."

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women], I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it.

"You can do anything," he said. "Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”

His words immediately spurred reactions online, especially from women who have been victims of sexual assault.

Rebecca Cohen @GynoStar

Canadian author and blogger Kelly Oxford said the video was evidence of rape culture.

kelly oxford @kellyoxford

She also asked women on Twitter to share their stories of their first sexual assault.

kelly oxford @kellyoxford

Women answered the call, opening up about their horrific experiences.

Liv-ing Dead! 💀 @spookyhime

Camillia Courts @camilliacourts

(Note: All the women in this article gave BuzzFeed News permission to feature their stories.)

"This election has really made me become a lot more vocal on issues I care about," Twitter user Ariel Ufret told BuzzFeed News. "I love Kelly Oxford and when I saw her post asking for people to share, that moment popped in my head immediately."

Ariel Ufret @arielufret

"I just feel like it's important to show how common these things are," actress Ginger Gonzaga told BuzzFeed News after telling her story on Twitter.

Ginger Gonzaga @gingerthejester

"Women need to feel comfortable sharing, and men need to hear how the females in their lives are affected by these acts," she said. "Acts like Trump's 'pussy grabbing' can last 30 seconds but can have a lifetime of consequences."

Photographer Jessica Zollman told BuzzFeed News she was prepared for some online abuse after tweeting her first sexual assault. But she said it was more important to tell her story.

Hexica 🔮 Zollman @jayzombie

"Sharing my story and making sure women know they aren't alone in these experiences is far more important to me," she said.

Hexica 🔮 Zollman @jayzombie

"Many women who posted their stories endured far worse," Paula Simons, a columnist for the Edmonton Journal newspaper, told BuzzFeed News. "I was lucky. I am lucky. I have never experienced a violent sexual assault. I have never been raped."

Paula Simons @Paulatics

Jewelry designer and blogger Wendy Brandes said the Trump tapes allowed women like her "a chance to shed light on what women endure every day."

WendyBrandes @WendyBrandes

