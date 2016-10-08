After Trump's Comments, Women Are Sharing Stories Of Their First Sexual Assault

Mary Schwalm / AFP / Getty Images

The video captured Trump on a hot mic saying that because he is a "star" he can "do anything," including grab women "by the pussy."

“You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful [women], I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it.

"You can do anything," he said. "Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.”