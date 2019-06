went to the storIโ€™M JOHN DELANEY AND I UNDERSTAND THAT THIS IS JONโ€™S TWITTER ACCOUNT BUT I JUST, AND I JUST WANT TO BE SAID. I JUST WANT TO BE HEARD. WHEN Iโ€™M, AND I WANT TO BE, WHEN ITโ€™S THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES I HAVE A PLAN TO PLANT A TREE EVERY TIME WE START A WAR