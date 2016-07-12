Lance Bass Is Going To Host The First All-Gay Dating Show

Check out the guy who's going to be the bachelor.

The show, called Finding Prince Charming, will see 13 "charming and gorgeous suitors" all live in one house while they "compete to win the heart of one of the nation's most eligible gay heartthrobs," Logo said in a press release.

"One by one, the suitors are eliminated until the heartthrob chooses one ideal man to sweep him off of his feet and commit to an exclusive relationship," Logo said.

While the show does sound like a gay spin-off of The Bachelor, Finding Prince Charming is not affiliated with that ABC show.

The show will be hosted by Lance Bass, the former NSYNC member who married Michael Turchin in 2014.