Can You Find The 14 States Voting On Super Tuesday On A US Map?

It's Super Tuesday!

That means people in 14 states — as well as folks in American Samoa and Democrats registered as overseas voters — will today be making their choice as to who should be the Democratic nominee for president.

What's at stake? A lot! Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are each hoping for big wins. Meanwhile, with Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar out of the race, Elizabeth Warren is praying for a last-minute lifeline.

It's also a make-or-break moment for Michael Bloomberg, who has bet his whole campaign (and half a billion dollars) on a strong showing.

But in the meantime, as we wait for the votes to come in, can you find the 14 Super Tuesday states on a US map?