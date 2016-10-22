BuzzFeed News

Joe Biden Found Some Change And Had The Best Reaction

news

We're at peak Biden here.

By David Mack

Headshot of David Mack

David Mack

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on October 22, 2016, at 11:39 a.m. ET

Vice President Joe Biden visited Burlington, Vermont, on Friday to participate in a discussion about cancer research.

Glenn Russell / AP

Before his speech, he visited a local restaurant, the Penny Cluse Cafe, for some pancakes.

Glenn Russell / AP

As he left the restaurant, he noticed some loose change on the ground.

Glenn Russell / AP

And then he made this face.

Glenn Russell / AP
PEAK BIDEN.

Glenn Russell / AP

EVERYTHING'S COMING UP JOE.

Glenn Russell / AP

The photos have been shared thousands of times on Twitter.

.@JoeBiden found two quarters in Burlington today. Photos by @bfp_news's Glenn Russell #vtpoli
Jasper Craven @Jasper_Craven

.@JoeBiden found two quarters in Burlington today. Photos by @bfp_news's Glenn Russell #vtpoli

Reply Retweet Favorite

A lot of people could relate to Biden's glee.

Twitter: @BrazenlyLiberal
Twitter: @saucissonsec

And others pointed out that Biden's going to be out of a job soon...

Twitter: @Jasper_Craven

Some wondered where the change had come from...

Twitter: @campyWHY

Others started thinking about what Biden might do with his newfound wealth.

Twitter: @campyWHY
Twitter: @orcafat21

Just a few months of VP Biden left...

Twitter: @xhugglesx
