FBI Captures Woman On Most Wanted List For Murder Of Pregnant Neighbor

Shanika Minor is just the 10th woman ever on the FBI's list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives.

FBI Top 10 Fugitive Shanika Minor CAPTURED in Fayetteville, NC early this AM. FBI Milwaukee & MPD will provide more details later today

“Apparently Minor believed that the victim had somehow disrespected her or her mother,” said Special Agent Chad Piontek, from the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office, in a statement . “It is a fairly violent neighborhood. Unfortunately, there is sometimes a street mentality about solving problems.”

Witnesses told authorities that on the evening of March 5, Minor confronted Perry, her former high school classmate, on the sidewalk while armed with a handgun to complain about the noise.

Authorities said Minor's mother intervened and urged her daughter not to harm the woman, but Minor fired a gunshot into the air before fleeing in her car.

"Most people who witnessed the incident thought that was the end of it,” said Piontek.

But Minor returned just before 3 a.m. the next morning and confronted the pregnant woman at the rear of her house. When Minor's mother again intervened, standing between the two women, Minor allegedly reached over and fired a shot at the woman, hitting her in the chest, according to the FBI. Minor then fled the scene.

Perry died at the scene in front of her two children. Her unborn child also died.

“The brutal murder of a mother and her unborn child is reprehensible,” said Robert Shields, special agent in charge of the FBI Milwaukee Division.



A March 9 local arrest warrant charged her with first-degree intentional homicide for the woman and her unborn child. On April 27, a federal arrest warrant was issued and Minor was charged with unlawful flight to avoid persecution.