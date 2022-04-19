Ezra Miller Has Been Arrested Again In Hawaii, This Time For Second-Degree Assault

Ezra Miller was arrested on the island of Hawaii on Tuesday, the second time in as many months that the actor who plays the Flash in the DC Extended Universe has been taken into custody.

The Hawaii Police Department said in a statement that Miller was arrested for second-degree assault in the lower Puna district of the Big Island.

Officers were called around 1:10 a.m. to a private residence to respond to a report that Miller had become irate after being asked to leave a late-night gathering.

The actor had allegedly thrown a chair, striking a 26-year-old woman on the forehead, leaving her with a half-inch cut, police said.

Miller was arrested nearby about 20 minutes later after being found during a traffic stop.

The actor was released from custody shortly after 4 a.m. after police conferred with the local prosecutor.

"This is an active investigation," police said.

The injured woman refused treatment for her wounds, according to the statement.

Last month, Miller, 29, was arrested following an incident at a bar in the town of Hilo in Hawaii and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment.



Miller was accused of yelling obscenities at bar patrons who were singing karaoke, grabbing the microphone from one woman, and then lunging at a man playing darts.

The actor was released from bail after posting $500 bail.

Two years ago, Miller was ejected from a bar in Reykjavík, Iceland, after being filmed choking a woman and throwing her to the ground.

According to Rolling Stone, executives at Warner Bros. and DC held "an emergency impromptu meeting" after Miller's arrest last month to discuss the star's future at the studio and decided to hit pause on any involvement with Miller for upcoming projects.

In addition to playing the Flash, Miller has notably starred in recent years as Credence Barebone in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, the most recent of which, The Secrets of Dumbledore, was released in the US last week.



Lawyers and agents listed for Miller did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did representatives at DC or Warner Bros.