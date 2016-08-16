A Retired NY Cop Shot His Sons Then Killed Himself At A House Party

Police said the incident occurred after an argument broke out during the party.

A former New York City police detective shot his two adult sons at a house party on Sunday evening, before turning the weapon on himself, authorities said.

Irvin Noak, 61, became involved in an argument with family members shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday during a party at their Bellport, Long Island, home, Suffolk County police said in a statement.

When his two sons, 30-year-old Irvin Noak III and 22-year-old Aaron Noak, then tried to intervene, the father went to his bedroom to grab a handgun.



He then shot his two sons, before also shooting himself.

"There were other family members in the home at the time of the shooting but no one else was injured," police said.

Emergency service workers rushed the three men to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital Medical Center in nearby East Patchogue, where the 61-year-old was pronounced dead.

The two sons were admitted to the hospital in critical condition.