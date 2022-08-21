Droughts In Europe Are Revealing "Hunger Stones," Sunken War Ships, And More

Receding water levels in Europe have revealed hidden and ominous treasures.

By
David Mack
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Jorge Guerrero / AFP via Getty Images

As Europe bakes this summer under record heat waves, droughts have also caused water levels to plunge on rivers and lakes across the continent.

In the Netherlands, the Waal river is so low it has fallen below the bottom marker on bridges.

In Germany, the Rhine is so dry it’s causing shipping problems.

And in Spain, receding waters in one reservoir have revealed a prehistoric treasure.

The Dolmen of Guadalperal, or Spanish Stonehenge, has been exposed in the province of Cáceres‎ for just the fourth time since the 1960s. The stones date back thousands of years but were flooded due to development under the dictatorship of Francisco Franco.

Elsewhere in Europe, so-called “hunger stones” are appearing in rivers once more — markers placed by people in droughts from years past.

It’s not uncommon for water levels to drop in the summer months, but this year is particularly extreme.

"It's quite extraordinary, particularly for this time of year,” Martina Becker from German company HGK Shipping told the BBC. "This is an unusual situation for us and the question is what happens in October, when the usually dry months arrive. We are already approaching the record low level we had in 2018. We could reach that level next week."

Weather disasters like droughts are inextricably linked to human-induced climate change. The planet has already warmed 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit since 1880, according to NASA, and that’s making disasters worse. Stopping this vicious cycle will require drastically reducing our reliance on climate-polluting fossil fuels.

Susana Vera / Reuters

The Dolmen of Guadalperal, also known as the Spanish Stonehenge, is seen due to the receding waters of the Valdecanas reservoir in the outskirts of El Gordo, Spain, on Aug. 3, 2022.

Fedja Grulovic / Reuters

Wreckage of a World War Two German warship is seen in the Danube in Prahovo, Serbia, on Aug. 18, 2022.

Tilman Blasshofer / Reuters

One of the 'hunger stones' is revealed by the low level of water in Worms, Germany, on Aug. 17, 2022.

Maximilian Schwarz / Reuters

A hunger stone marked 1947 and 1959 in Worms, Germany, on Aug. 17, 2022.

Albert Gea / Reuters

People walk arround the remains of the church of Sant Roma de Sau as it emerges from the low waters of the Sau Reservoir, north of Barcelona, Spain, August 8, 2022.

Piroschka Van De Wouw / Reuters

House boats are perched on a drying side channel of the Waal River due to drought in Nijmegen, Netherlands, on Aug. 7, 2022.

Farouk Batiche/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

People sit on the dry bed of a side channel of the river Waal as water levels dropped due to drought in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, Aug. 10, 2022.

Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

An oil refinery is seen next to a dried up bank of the Rhine river in Cologne, Germany on Aug. 19, 2022.

Stipe Majic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Image

A view of Sava river after water level decreased due to high temperatures and drought in Zagreb, Croatia on Aug. 17, 2022.

Vit Cerny/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lowered Elbe River levels due to extreme weather in Decin, Czech Republic on Aug. 18, 2022.

Joel Saget / AFP via Getty Images

A picture taken on Aug. 19, 2022 shows the Serre-Ponçon lake near Pruniere in French Alps as water level decreased 45 feet due to the drought.

Joel Saget / AFP via Getty Images

A picture taken on August 19, 2022 shows the Saint-Michel Chapel on a small island in the middle of the Serre-Ponçon lake, in Savine le Lac in the French Alps.

Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

The Passenger ship 'Liebenstein' is at dock on the dry banks of the Rhine river on Aug. 16, 2022, in Kamp-Bornhofen, Germany.

Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

People sit on dry banks of the Rhine river on Aug. 16, 2022, in Kaub, Germany

Thierry Monasse / Getty Images

The Inland Tanker 'Panera' and the Passenger ship 'RheinKrone' are sailing between the dry banks of the Rhine river on Aug. 16, 2022, in Sankt Goar, Germany.