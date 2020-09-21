Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 Emmy Awards
The Emmys are being handed out on Sunday night, but TV stars are appearing remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony.
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me
Issa Rae — Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek
Anthony Anderson — Black-ish
Don Cheadle — Black Monday
Ted Danson — The Good Place
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Ramy Youssef — Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
The Great
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
Winner: Schitt's Creek
The Great
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Modern Family
Ramy
Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner: Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek
Mahershala Ali — Ramy
Alan Arkin — The Komsinky Method
Andre Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper — The Good Place
Tony Shaloub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner: Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek
Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place
Betty Gilpin — GLOW
Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live
Yvonne Orji — Insecure
Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner: Schitt’s Creek
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Regina King — Watchmen
Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America
Shira Haas — Unorthodox
Octavia Spencer — Self Made
Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True
Jeremy Irons — Watchmen
Hugh Jackman — Bad Education
Paul Mescal — Normal People
Jeremy Pope — Hollywood
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
Winner: Watchmen
Mrs. America
Normal People
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special
Winner: Unorthodox
Little Fires Everywhere
Normal People
Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Watchmen
Jovan Adepo — Watchmen
Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr. — Watchmen
Dylan McDermott — Hollywood
Jim Parsons — Hollywood
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner: Uzo Aduba — Mrs. America
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Margo Martindale — Mrs. America
Jean Smart — Watchmen
Holland Taylor — Hollywood
Tracey Ullman — Mrs. America
Outstanding Limited Series
Winner: Watchmen
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
David Mack is a deputy director of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.