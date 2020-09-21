 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 Emmy Awards

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Here Are The Winners Of The 2020 Emmy Awards

The Emmys are being handed out on Sunday night, but TV stars are appearing remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony.

By David Mack

Picture of David Mack David Mack BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on September 20, 2020, at 9:25 p.m. ET

Posted on September 20, 2020, at 8:20 p.m. ET

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Catherine O’Hara — Schitt’s Creek

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini — Dead to Me

Issa Rae — Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross — Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Eugene Levy — Schitt’s Creek

Anthony Anderson — Black-ish

Don Cheadle — Black Monday

Ted Danson — The Good Place

Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method

Ramy Youssef — Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Schitt's Creek

The Good Place

The Great

What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Schitt's Creek

The Great

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Modern Family

Ramy

Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Daniel Levy — Schitt's Creek

Mahershala Ali — Ramy

Alan Arkin — The Komsinky Method

Andre Braugher — Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper — The Good Place

Tony Shaloub — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Annie Murphy — Schitt's Creek

Alex Borstein — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

D'Arcy Carden — The Good Place

Betty Gilpin — GLOW

Marin Hinkle — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon — Saturday Night Live

Yvonne Orji — Insecure

Cecily Strong — Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Comedy Series

ABC

Winner: Schitt’s Creek

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

The Good Place

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

ABC

Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

ABC

Winner: Regina King — Watchmen

Cate Blanchett — Mrs. America

Shira Haas — Unorthodox

Octavia Spencer — Self Made

Kerry Washington — Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

ABC

Winner: Mark Ruffalo — I Know This Much Is True

Jeremy Irons — Watchmen

Hugh Jackman — Bad Education

Paul Mescal — Normal People

Jeremy Pope — Hollywood

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

ABC

Winner: Watchmen

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, Or Dramatic Special

ABC

Winner: Unorthodox

Little Fires Everywhere

Normal People

Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

ABC

Winner: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II — Watchmen

Jovan Adepo — Watchmen

Tituss Burgess — Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr. — Watchmen

Dylan McDermott — Hollywood

Jim Parsons — Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

ABC

Winner: Uzo Aduba — Mrs. America

Toni Collette — Unbelievable

Margo Martindale — Mrs. America

Jean Smart — Watchmen

Holland Taylor — Hollywood

Tracey Ullman — Mrs. America

Outstanding Limited Series

ABC

Winner: Watchmen

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.

ADVERTISEMENT