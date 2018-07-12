Here Are The 2018 Emmy Award Nominees
Game of Thrones received the most nominations with 22, followed by Saturday Night Live and Westworld. Netflix had the most for any platform, followed by HBO and NBC.
Outstanding Drama Series
The Americans
The Crown
Game of Thrones (pictured)
The Handmaid’s Tale
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Claire Foy, The Crown
Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (pictured)
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (pictured)
Ed Harris, Westworld
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (pictured)
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Vanessa Kirby, The Crown
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
David Harbour, Stranger Things (pictured)
Matt Smith, The Crown
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Viola Davis, Scandal
Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale
Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale
Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (pictured)
Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
F. Murray Abraham, Homeland
Cameron Britton, Mindhunter
Matthew Goode, The Crown (pictured)
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jimmi Simpson, Westworld
Outstanding Comedy Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Atlanta
Barry
Black-ish
Curb Your Enthusiasm
GLOW
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (pictured)
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Allison Janney, Mom
Issa Rae, Insecure (pictured)
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Ted Danson, The Good Place (pictured)
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
William H. Macy, Shameless
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz, Atlanta
Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (pictured)
Megan Mullally, Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Louie Anderson, Baskets
Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)
Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live
Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (pictured)
Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Molly Shannon, Will & Grace
Wanda Sykes, Black-ish
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
ADVERTISEMENT
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live
Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)
Katt Williams, Atlanta
Outstanding Limited Series
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (pictured)
Genius: Picasso
Godless
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie
ADVERTISEMENT
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
USS Callister (Black Mirror) (pictured)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Laura Dern, The Tale
Michelle Dockery, Godless
Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (pictured)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
ADVERTISEMENT
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower
John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar (pictured)
Jesse Plemons, USS Calister Black Mirror
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror) (pictured)
Merritt Wever, Godless
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
ADVERTISEMENT
Jeff Daniels, Godless (pictured)
Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar
John Leguizamo, Waco
Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower
Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (pictured)
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Series
ADVERTISEMENT
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul’s Drag Race (pictured)
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games
Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (pictured)
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live (pictured)
Tracey Ullman’s Show
For a full list of Emmy Nominees click here.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.