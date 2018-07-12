Here Are The 2018 Emmy Award Nominees

BuzzFeed News

Game of Thrones received the most nominations with 22, followed by Saturday Night Live and Westworld. Netflix had the most for any platform, followed by HBO and NBC.

By David Mack

Last updated on July 12, 2018, at 12:14 p.m. ET

Posted on July 12, 2018, at 11:22 a.m. ET

Outstanding Drama Series

HBO

The Americans

The Crown

Game of Thrones (pictured)

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Nick Briggs / BBC America
Claire Foy, The Crown

Tatiana Maslany, Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (pictured)

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Nbc / Ron Batzdorff / NBC

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (pictured)

Ed Harris, Westworld

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jill Greenberg / Hulu
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale (pictured)

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Vanessa Kirby, The Crown

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Courtesy Netflix

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

David Harbour, Stranger Things (pictured)

Matt Smith, The Crown

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Helen Sloan/courtesy of HBO
Viola Davis, Scandal

Kelly Jenrette, The Handmaid's Tale

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale

Diana Rigg, Game of Thrones (pictured)

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Alex Bailey/Netflix

F. Murray Abraham, Homeland

Cameron Britton, Mindhunter

Matthew Goode, The Crown (pictured)

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld

Outstanding Comedy Series

Nicole Rivelli/Amazon Studios
Atlanta

Barry

Black-ish

Curb Your Enthusiasm

GLOW

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (pictured)

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Justina Mintz/courtesy of HBO

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Allison Janney, Mom

Issa Rae, Insecure (pictured)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Nbc / Colleen Hayes / NBC
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Ted Danson, The Good Place (pictured)

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

William H. Macy, Shameless

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Adam Rose / ABC

Zazie Beetz, Atlanta

Alex Bornstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Aidy Bryant, Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Laurie Metcalf, Roseanne (pictured)

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Eric Liebowitz / Eric Liebowitz/Netflix
Louie Anderson, Baskets

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured)

Brian Tyree Henry, Atlanta

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC

Tina Fey, Saturday Night Live

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Jane Lynch, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Molly Shannon, Will & Grace

Wanda Sykes, Black-ish

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Nbc / Kailey Fellows / NBC
Sterling K. Brown, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Bryan Cranston, Curb Your Enthusiasm

Donald Glover, Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Katt Williams, Atlanta

Outstanding Limited Series

Pari Dukovic / FX

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (pictured)

Genius: Picasso

Godless

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Made-for-TV Movie

Jonathan Prime/Netflix
Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

USS Callister (Black Mirror) (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

FX

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Laura Dern, The Tale

Michelle Dockery, Godless

Edie Falco, Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult (pictured)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Lee / NBC
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Jeff Daniels, The Looming Tower

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar (pictured)

Jesse Plemons, USS Calister Black Mirror

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Jonathan Prime/Netflix

Sara Bareilles, Jesus Christ Superstar

Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Adina Porter, American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright, Black Museum (Black Mirror) (pictured)

Merritt Wever, Godless

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Ursula Coyote/Netflix
Jeff Daniels, Godless (pictured)

Brandon Victor Dixon, Jesus Christ Superstar

John Leguizamo, Waco

Ricky Martin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Michael Stuhlbarg, The Looming Tower

Finn Wittrock, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Eric Liebowitz / HBO

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (pictured)

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Reality Competition Series

VH1
The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race (pictured)

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bravo

Ellen DeGeneres, Ellen’s Game of Games

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway (pictured)

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell, United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

Nbc / Will Heath / NBC

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live (pictured)

Tracey Ullman’s Show

For a full list of Emmy Nominees click here.

