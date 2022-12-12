Elon Musk Insisted That The Crowd That Booed Him At A Dave Chappelle Show Were Actually Cheering For Him

When Elon Musk made a surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle's show in San Francisco on Sunday night, he probably wasn't expecting this.

“Ladies and gentlemen, make some noise for the richest man in the world,” the comedian said as he introduced the billionaire/Twitter owner/sentient Gamergate message board/wannabe international supervillain.

Many in the crowd cheered, but many more began booing loudly and feverishly, according to footage shared online.

Every time Musk opened his mouth, the boos got even louder.

“It sounds like some of the people you fired are in the audience,” Chappelle joked, referring to the mass layoffs at Twitter since Musk began his chaotic tenure as the site's owner.