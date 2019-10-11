Elizabeth Olsen Says She's Into Brie Larson's Idea Of An All-Female Marvel Movie

JJ Reddington for BuzzFeed News

Attention, Marvel fans: Elizabeth Olsen is on board with the idea of an all-female superhero movie. Olsen, who plays Wanda Maximoff, aka the Scarlett Witch, in the MCU, told BuzzFeed News' AM to DM morning show that such a movie would have a "huge impact." "I think people really love these characters," she said. "I feel like all the men in Marvel movies have done such a brilliant job with satisfying a lot of things our audiences want, and they're funny and they're talented, and so are all the women. And to give them more screen time, I think would be a huge impact, because comics aren't just for boys who want to watch big boys."



At the end of Avengers: Endgame, fans were thrilled by a scene in which all the Marvel women joined forces to protect the Infinity Gauntlet. So it won't come as too much of a surprise that Brie Larson, aka Captain Marvel, told Variety earlier this week the idea of an all-female movie had been "truly discussed" at the highest levels of Marvel.

“I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] and we were like, ‘We are in this together, we want to do this,'” Larson told Variety. “You know, I’m not in charge of the future of Marvel," she added, "but it is something that we’re really passionate about and we love and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it’ll happen.”

Olsen said it's important Marvel make films to cater to their diverse fanbase — many of which are women. "Especially when you go to conventions you really see that," she said. Olsen, who is currently starring in the Facebook Watch series Sorry For Your Loss, assured Marvel fans they'll also love the upcoming TV series exploring her character, WandaVision. "They probably know Scarlett Witch from the comics and all of her powers and strengths and fears. I really feel like WandaVision does a beautiful job for our fans to really get to see how Wanda becomes the Scarlett Witch," she said.

"We've never referred to her as the Scarlett Witch on camera before. She's always just been Wanda," she said. "And this is that opportunity and it's a big character deep-dive. It's going to be a really exciting and I think satisfying show for fans."

Olsen also revealed her favorite Marvel memory to BuzzFeed News, recalling how she and the stunt crew were able to "take over Edinburgh" in Scotland during a night of filming for Infinity War. "You're taking over a historic city and city center all night long and we light these cathedrals up with our [director of photography's] team," she said. "You're photographing something and seeing a part of a city that you never would have gotten to have that experience with." "I was just like all over Edinburgh being swung over here, ratcheted up over there, or thrown into a mattress in a different part," she laughed. "It was so thrilling." "It's true movie magic what everyone is able to do on these films." Watch the full interview with Elizabeth Olsen: