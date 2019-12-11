"The Royals" Star Elizabeth Hurley Said Harry And Meghan Have More Privacy Than People In Showbiz

British superstar Elizabeth Hurley said playing a royal on TV made her realize that the real royal family has it easier than people in show business when it comes to their privacy.

Appearing Wednesday on BuzzFeed News' AM to DM to promote her turn as a villain in the Marvel series Runaways on Hulu, Hurley also talked about her role as the fictional British queen in the E! series The Royals.

Given her long history with the paparazzi, Hurley said her time on the soap opera, which ran from 2015–18, actually made her jealous that the real royals enjoy more privacy than she does.

“It made me feel a little jealous because it really made me realize that — on our show, you saw us out and about as royalty bestowing goodness and grace on the public, but then of course you went behind closed doors and saw what we were getting up to,” she said. “The real royal family, you never see them behind closed doors ever. We only ever see them bestowing nice things on the outside and you never see anything else, unlike people in show business where unfortunately pesky people seem to get behind the scenes all the time.”

“So actually they’re really lucky because I always think of the royal family being sort of like showbiz — really because it is — but with a lot more privacy. Sometimes. Maybe they’ve lost a little lately!”