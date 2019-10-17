Rep. Elijah Cummings, One Of Congress's Most Powerful Democrats, Has Died At 68

Rep. Elijah Cummings, one of the most powerful Democrats in Congress and a central figure in the impeachment investigation of President Trump, died early Thursday, according to his staff. He was 68.

The Baltimore, Maryland congressman died at around 2:45 a.m. ET at Johns Hopkins Hospital "due to complications concerning longstanding health challenges," his office said in a statement. On Wednesday, the Baltimore Sun newspaper reported Cummings still had not returned to work weeks after an unspecified medical procedure. In 2017, Cummings was absent from work for nearly two months following heart surgery.

"Tremendously saddened to learn of the passing of Elijah Cummings," Virginia Sen. Mark Warner wrote on Twitter. "This is a loss for Baltimore, Congress, and the country."

As chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Cummings was a central figure in the impeachment investigation of the Trump administration. He and other key House Democrats had called the president's conversation with Ukraine's leader, now a central focus of the impeachment inquiry, an “unambiguous, damning, and shocking abuse of the Office of the Presidency.”