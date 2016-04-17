Elaine Benes Asked Bernie Sanders A Question On SNL And It Was Peak New York
Yada Yada Yada 2016.
Continuing its run of nailing the 2016 primary season, the cold open of this week's Saturday Night Live saw Kate McKinnon and Larry David return to poke fun at Thursday's Democratic debate in Brooklyn.
Let's just say McKinnon and David did a good job of replicating the heated atmosphere of Thursday's debate.
But the sketch's centerpiece came when host Julia Louis-Dreyfus resurrected Elaine Benes, the character she played on Seinfeld, for a question from the audience.
When David's Sanders couldn't quite go into detail on his plans to break up the big banks, he relied on a term made famous by the show: "Yada yada yada."
The whole bit was basically just an excuse for everyone to go back and watch the original scene on YouTube, so we dug it up for you.
