The El Paso Shooting Suspect Admitted To Targeting “Mexicans,” According To Police

The man suspected of murdering 22 people in a mass shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart on Saturday told investigators he was targeting “Mexicans” during his rampage, according to police.

In an arrest affidavit obtained and published by the Washington Post, El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia wrote that the suspect told him and another detective during an interview after his arrest that he had taken an AK-47 rifle and multiple bullet magazines into the store and opened fire.

“The defendant stated his target were ‘Mexicans,’” Garcia wrote.

According to the affidavit, when the man, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was first placed under arrest, he also admitted to the shooting.

As authorities raced to the scene, they saw the suspect exit his vehicle “with his hands raised in the air and state out loud to the agents, ‘I’m the shooter.’”

Federal agents are investigating the El Paso shooting as a possible hate crime and act of domestic terrorism.

“The attack in El Paso, Texas, underscores the continued threat posed by domestic violent extremists and perpetrators of hate crimes,” said an FBI spokesperson.