Dustin Lance Black Says He Sees Some Of Harvey Milk In Pete Buttigieg

Dustin Lance Black, the civil rights activist and screenwriter who won an Academy Award for Milk (2008), said he hopes Pete Buttigieg makes it clear that not everyone in the LGBT community must live a "heteronormative" life like his.

Black was asked on AM to DM on Tuesday about criticism from some in the gay community, as exemplified in a recent Outline piece, that Buttigieg is presenting himself to voters as " the most palatable gay man in America" and toning down his sexuality with a more traditional, Midwestern image.



"I actually don't doubt that that's who Mayor Pete really is," Black said when asked of Buttigieg's image. "It doesn't seem like an act to me? I'll leave it to other people to see if that's an act."

"That's certainly a way some folks in the LGBTQ community are," the Oscar winner said, adding that he, too, lives a "traditional" life similar to Buttigieg's.

"I'm probably included in many ways in that more traditional looking life. I'm married, I have a husband, I have a kid," said Black, who is married to British diver Tom Daley.

"But I also want to make it clear, and I hope Mayor Pete makes it clear, that not everyone needs to live a life that looks like his life. That's not the point," Black said. "I hope that he's working and fighting for all LGBT people to live as diverse a lives as we'd like to live, and in no way should this be about having to appear heteronormative, as they say."