Trump Has Made History As The First President To Be Arraigned

MANHATTAN — In news that might make someone from 2016’s head explode, the first president to be impeached twice made history again on Tuesday by becoming the first to be arraigned on criminal charges.

On Tuesday afternoon, Donald Trump shuffled into the courtroom with his lawyers and listened as prosecutors charged him with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. Flanked by his attorneys on both sides, Trump entered his not guilty plea himself, leaning forward to speak into the mic.

Trump is accused of orchestrating a “catch and kill” scheme to identify and bury negative stories about himself during the 2016 election. "Trump then went to great lengths to hide this conduct, causing dozens of false entries in business records to conceal criminal activity, including attempts to violate state and federal election laws," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office said in a news release.

During a speech Tuesday night at Mar-a-Lago, Trump said that the various investigations he's facing, including one on whether he illegally interfered in the 2020 election, were politically motivated. Trump called Bragg a "criminal" for investigating him, and he called New York Attorney General Letitia James "a racist in reverse" because her office sued him and his company for alleged financial fraud. Trump rattled off a number of lies and conspiracy theories, including that the 2020 election was stolen from him and that Bragg is controlled by George Soros.

“The only crime that I've committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it," Trump said.

The New York case against Trump centers on alleged hush money payments, including one made to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 election in order to prevent her from going public with claims that she had had sex with him in 2006. Trump, who has denied the affair, initially denied knowing anything about the payment but later admitted that he reimbursed his former attorney Michael Cohen for it. Cohen later pleaded guilty to federal criminal charges and served time in prison in part for facilitating the payment.

Other charges focus on allegations that Trump and others "mischaracterized" documents regarding payments of hush money relating to claims of other affairs. The charges encompass allegations of 11 falsified invoices, 12 general ledger entries, and 11 checks.

"These are felony crimes in New York state. No matter who you are, we cannot and will not normalize serious criminal conduct,” Bragg added in a press conference after the arraignment.

“The district attorney has turned what is actually a political issue into a political prosecution," one of Trump's attorneys, Todd Blanche, told reporters after the arraignment. "I don’t expect this to happen in this country. You don’t expect this to happen to somebody who was the president of the United States.”

Following his indictment by a grand jury last week, Donald Trump voluntarily surrendered to authorities at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday. Trump arrived at the courthouse at 1:24 p.m. Eastern time, where he was formally booked and fingerprinted, although he reportedly did not have his mugshot taken . His hearing began around 2:30 p.m. in a courtroom on the 15th floor in front of Justice Juan Merchan.

Trump appeared forlorn during the proceedings, which lasted about an hour. He spoke only a handful of times, including to plead not guilty.

The surreal moment has generated an unprecedented political and media circus. Never before in history has a president — former or current — been criminally prosecuted, let alone one who is currently making another bid for the White House.