Doja Cat — Who Said "I'm Gonna Get Corona" — Got The Coronavirus
In early March, the "Say So" rapper had mocked people who were scared of the virus. She now says she experienced "a four-day symptom freak out."
Months after making fun of those scared of the coronavirus, Doja Cat confirmed Friday that she been diagnosed with COVID-19.
"I got COVID," the rapper told Capital XTRA's breakfast program in a Friday interview. "Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it."
The 24-year-old artist, whose songs "Say So" and "Boss Bitch" are some of the most viral tunes of 2020, did not say when she fell ill but added that she had since recovered from the disease.
"I'm OK now," she said. "It was a four-day symptom freak out but I'm fine now."
In early March, as the coronavirus was spreading across the world, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, went live on Instagram to mock what she perceived as unwarranted hysteria.
“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit," she said.
"I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona," she added, referring to the popular beer, "'cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!"
She said those afraid of the virus were "pussy."
"You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do," she said. "Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”
Not long after, she appeared to change her tune.
On March 16, Doja Cat said she was forced to cancel her scheduled tour "due to coronavirus and the risk associated."
"Stay healthy out there," she told fans.
In May, she was among the celebs who took part in a fundraiser for the World Health Organization that was set up by Shein.
Doja Cat has mainly built a career thanks to her popularity on TikTok, where almost all of her songs go viral and are often accompanied with an original dance challenge.
Since her Instagram comments in March, more than 145,000 Americans have died from the virus. More than 640,000 people have died around the world.
Doja Cat told Capital XTRA that she has since been taking the pandemic seriously.
"It's been alright," she said. "I stay home."
