Doja Cat — Who Said "I'm Gonna Get Corona" — Got The Coronavirus

Months after making fun of those scared of the coronavirus, Doja Cat confirmed Friday that she been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I got COVID," the rapper told Capital XTRA's breakfast program in a Friday interview. "Honestly, I don't know how this happens but I guess I ordered something off of Postmates and... I don't know how I got it but I got it."

The 24-year-old artist, whose songs "Say So" and "Boss Bitch" are some of the most viral tunes of 2020, did not say when she fell ill but added that she had since recovered from the disease.

"I'm OK now," she said. "It was a four-day symptom freak out but I'm fine now."



In early March, as the coronavirus was spreading across the world, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, went live on Instagram to mock what she perceived as unwarranted hysteria.

“Bitch, I’m not scared of a coronavirus or the motherfucking beer version of that shit," she said.

"I’m gonna get corona and then I’m gonna get a Corona," she added, referring to the popular beer, "'cos I don’t give a fuck about corona, bitch. It’s a flu!"

She said those afraid of the virus were "pussy."

"You just take some Mucinex and drink water and tea and sleep — that’s all you gotta do," she said. "Y’all are so scared of some damn corona. Y’all are so scared of corona that I need a Corona.”