A 3-Day-Old Baby Was Killed By A Dog While In Bed With His Parents

It's believed the pit bull mix became startled when the mother coughed.

A 3-day-old baby was mauled to death by a pet dog in front of his parents as the family lay in bed together on Thursday night in San Diego, California, police said.

Sgt. Tu Nguyen of the police department's child abuse unit told the San Diego Tribune that the incident happened in the city's Mira Mesa neighborhood.

According to Nguyen, the family was watching television in bed together with the American Staffordshire terrier-Great Dane mix when the mother coughed, startling the dog.

The dog reacted by mauling the newborn baby, before the parents were able to pull the animal off the child.

They rushed the infant to hospital, where he was declared dead.