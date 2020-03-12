Disneyland Is Closing In California Until The End Of March Due To The Coronavirus

Disneyland will close its gates for just the fourth time in its history amid fears over the coronavirus spreading among guests, the company announced Thursday.

The Anaheim, California, theme park and neighboring Disney California Adventure will shut down on Saturday morning and stay closed until the end of March.

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, a Disneyland Resort spokesperson said:

While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing the guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month. The Hotels of Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16 to give guests the ability to make necessary travel arrangements; Downtown Disney will remain open. We will monitor the ongoing situation and follow the advice and guidance of federal and state officials and health agencies. Disney will continue to pay cast members during this time. Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. Please contact The Walt Disney Travel Company for questions and cancellations at 714-520-5050.

The move comes after California officials advised on Thursday that gatherings of more than 250 people should be postponed in order to stop the spread of the virus — a practice known as social distancing.

But Gov. Gavin Newsom had said earlier on Thursday that Disneyland was not covered by that guidance due to "the complexity of their unique circumstances."

The governor said he had spoken by phone with Bob Iger, executive chair of the Walt Disney Company, to discuss the crisis.

The other three times Disneyland suspended operations were after President John F. Kennedy's assassination, the devastating Northridge earthquake in 1994, and the Sept. 11 attacks.



In 2014, a multistate outbreak of measles began at Disneyland, ultimately infecting 159 people in 18 states and the District of Columbia.

Disneyland was just the latest iconic American attraction or institution to suspend or postpone operations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Thursday, the National Hockey League, Major League Soccer, and the Association of Tennis Professionals suspended games. Major League Baseball also announced it would suspend the remainder of all spring training games and delay the opening day of the regular season by two weeks. A day earlier, the National Basketball Association announced its season would be suspended.



In New York City, theaters on Broadway were ordered shut until the end of the month, while museums were also shutting their doors.