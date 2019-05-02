A Guy Spilled Gravy On His Laptop, Took It To Best Buy, And Got Arrested For Child Porn

An Iowa man was arrested after he spilled gravy on his laptop and took it to his local Best Buy, where police say a tech worker found images of child pornography on the computer.

Last year on Aug. 11, Robert L. Watson of Des Moines brought his gravy-covered device to his local Best Buy and wanted the files on it transferred to a new computer, according to a criminal complaint filed late last month.

"During this file transfer process employees at Best Buy 'Geek Squad' observed multiple images they believed contained child pornography," according to the complaint provided to BuzzFeed News. "Once this transfer was complete both computers were collected by Des Moines police as evidence."

During a subsequent interview with police, Watson allegedly told authorities he was the only person who used the password-protected computer.

He also allegedly described several images that detectives later found on his computer.

"Robert advised that he downloaded the images because he wanted to tell other people about them," police wrote.

He has been charged with 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Watson was arrested on Tuesday and is being held in Polk County Jail on a bond of $50,000, according to online records.

A spokesperson for Iowa's Office of the State Public Defender told BuzzFeed News they had been appointed to defend Watson, but that no attorney had yet been assigned to his case.

Representatives for Best Buy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.