This Dog Comforts Scared Kids At The Dentist

Under the auspices of a Lutheran church group, JoJo splits her time between eight different handlers, including Ryan, in order to visit nursing homes and centers for people with disabilities.

In her time as a comfort dog, she's also been sent to assist after tornados in Missouri and Illinois, and was brought in to the Sandy Hook schools in Connecticut after the 2012 mass shooting.

As a comfort dog, she's trained to provide support and affection to people in times of distress, and even wears a special vest encouraging people to pet her.

"She's a very loving and sweet dog," Ryan told BuzzFeed News. "I sometimes call her the 'Queen of the Lean' because she'll just come up to someone and if she likes them she'll just lean on them, as if to say, 'Here I am. You can pet me now.'"