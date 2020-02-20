Things Got Ugly At The Democratic Debate In Vegas. Here Are The Most Savage Takedowns.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

WARREN: "I'd like to talk about who we're running against, a billionaire who calls women 'fat broads' and 'horse-faced lesbians.' "And, no, I'm not talking about Donald Trump. I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg."



Sen. Amy Klobuchar vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

KLOBUCHAR: "I actually welcomed Mayor Bloomberg to the stage. I thought that he shouldn't be hiding behind his TV ads."



Mayor Pete Buttigieg vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

BUTTIGIEG: "Most Americans don't see where they fit if they've got to choose between a socialist who thinks that capitalism is the root of all evil and a billionaire who thinks that money ought to be the root of all power. ...

"Let's put forward somebody who is actually a Democrat."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

KLOBUCHAR: "I think we need something different than Donald Trump. I don't think you look at Donald Trump and say we need someone richer in the White House."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren vs. Mayor Pete Buttigieg MSNBC

WARREN: "Mayor Buttigieg really has a slogan that was thought up by his consultants to paper over a thin version of a plan that would leave millions of people unable to afford their health care. It's not a plan. It's a PowerPoint."



Sen. Elizabeth Warren vs. Sen. Amy Klobuchar MSNBC

WARREN: "And Amy's plan is even less. It's like a Post-It note: 'Insert Plan Here.'"

Vice President Joe Biden vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

BIDEN (talking about nondisclosure agreements): "You think the women, in fact, were ready to say, 'I don't want anybody to know about what you did to me.' That's not how it works. The way it works is they say, 'Look, this is what you did to me,' and the mayor comes along and his attorneys said, 'I will give you this amount of money if you promise you will never say anything.' That's how it works."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

WARREN: "We are not going to beat Donald Trump with a man who has who knows how many nondisclosure agreements and the drip, drip, drip of stories of women saying they have been harassed and discriminated against."

Mayor Pete Buttigieg vs. Sen. Amy Klobuchar MSNBC

BUTTIGIEG: "You're staking your candidacy on your Washington experience. You're on the committee that oversees border security. You're on the committee that does trade. You're literally in part of the committee that's overseeing these things and were not able to speak to literally the first thing about the politics of the country to our south."

KLOBUCHAR: "Are you — are you trying to say that I'm dumb? Or are you mocking me here, Pete?"

Mayor Pete Buttigieg vs. Sen. Amy Klobuchar MSNBC

BUTTIGIEG: "This is a race for president. If winning a race for Senate in Minnesota translated directly to becoming president, I would have grown up under the presidency of Walter Mondale."

Mayor Michael Bloomberg vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders (and really everyone else) MSNBC

BLOOMBERG: "I can't think of a way that would make it easier for Donald Trump to get reelected than listening to this conversation."



Mayor Michael Bloomberg vs. Sen. Bernie Sanders MSNBC

BLOOMBERG: "What a wonderful country we have. The best-known socialist in the country happens to be a millionaire with three houses. What did I miss here?"



Sen. Bernie Sanders vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg MSNBC

SANDERS: "Where is your home? Which tax haven do you have your home?"

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vs. Mayor Pete Buttigieg MSNBC

KLOBUCHAR: "I wish everyone was as perfect as you, Pete."

Sen. Amy Klobuchar vs. Mayor Pete Buttigieg MSNBC

KLOBUCHAR (talking about immigration reform): "You have not been in the arena doing that work. You've memorized a bunch of talking points and a bunch of things."

NBC reporter Chuck Todd vs. Mayor Michael Bloomberg