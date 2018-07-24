Demi Lovato Reported Hospitalized In Los Angeles

Lovato has been public in the past about her addiction to drugs and alcohol.

Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to reports.

When asked if they had any information about Lovato, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News emergency services responded to a medical call on a block that matches Lovato's address and "transferred a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”

Unnamed law enforcement officials told TMZ and Variety the person hospitalized was Lovato.

The singer's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lovato, 25, has been public in the past about her addiction to drugs and alcohol.

In March, the singer celebrated six years of sobriety. "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness," she tweeted. "It IS possible."

But in a single released last month entitled "Sober," Lovato said she had relapsed.

"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” sang Lovato.

