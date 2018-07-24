Demi Lovato Reported Hospitalized In Los Angeles
Lovato has been public in the past about her addiction to drugs and alcohol.
Singer Demi Lovato was taken to a hospital in Los Angeles on Tuesday, according to reports.
When asked if they had any information about Lovato, a Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson told BuzzFeed News emergency services responded to a medical call on a block that matches Lovato's address and "transferred a 25-year-old female patient to a local hospital.”
Unnamed law enforcement officials told TMZ and Variety the person hospitalized was Lovato.
The singer's representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Lovato, 25, has been public in the past about her addiction to drugs and alcohol.
In March, the singer celebrated six years of sobriety. "So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness," she tweeted. "It IS possible."
But in a single released last month entitled "Sober," Lovato said she had relapsed.
"To the ones who never left me / We’ve been down this road before / I’m so sorry, I’m not sober anymore,” sang Lovato.
She subsequently broke down during her first live performance of the song at the Rock in Rio festival as she spoke of disappointing her fans.
"And I’m sorry for the fans I lost / Who watched me fall again / I want to be a role model, but I’m only human," she said, her voice wavering.
Last year, Lovato told Billboard that she was "not the poster child for recovery."
"Sometimes it is a struggle, and sometimes I still deal with issues that I have suffered from in the past. It's a challenge to maintain recovery," she said.
After news of the hospitalization emerged, Ariana Grande paid tribute to Lovato on Twitter.
ADVERTISEMENT
This is a developing story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.
-
David Mack is a reporter and weekend editor for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact David Mack at david.mack@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
-
Claudia Rosenbaum is an entertainment reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in Los Angeles.
Contact Claudia Rosenbaum at claudia.rosenbaum@buzzfeed.com.