A Guy Spotted A Delivery Robot “Lost In The Woods,” But We'd Like To Think It Was Just Trying To *Find* Itself

At the start of the 19th century, poet William Wordsworth went for a stroll in England’s Lake District, saw some golden daffodils, and had a quasi spiritual experience of self-discovery in nature.

Almost 220 years later, a delivery robot has done the same.

Matthew McCormack, a history professor at the University of Northampton in England, was riding his bicycle on Sunday morning when he crossed through a Lings Wood Nature Reserve, a quiet and leafy spot in the city’s northeast.

But he wasn’t alone.

Also enjoying the scenery was a white self-driving delivery robot, its lights flashing and its antenna in the air as it slowly made its way down the dusty path under the canopy of trees.

The juxtaposition stopped McCormack in his tracks.

There, in this quiet corner of England, it was just McCormack and a futuristic delivery robot worth thousands of dollars alone together for one brief moment enjoying the blissful sounds of nature.

“It’s kind of a bit sci-fi, you know?” McCormack told BuzzFeed News. “It was like kind of R2-D2 or something just wandering along.”



McCormack found the moment so quirky he snapped a photo and posted it to his Twitter account, where he normally shares thoughts on 18th Century history.



Well, the robot took off, so to speak.

His tweet has since been retweeted more than 18,000 times and garnered more than 200,000 favorites.