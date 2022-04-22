Students Across The Country Are Going Silent To Protest Against Anti-LGBTQ Laws

Erin Robinson is scared.

The 17-year-old nonbinary student attends a high school in Montgomery, Alabama, where the Republican governor this month signed a law that makes it a felony for parents and doctors to provide transgender youth with gender-affirming care, like puberty blockers. Another new Alabama law prohibits trans kids from using the bathroom that corresponds with their gender identity and bans any conversation about sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.

“My GSA has been going crazy over this,” Robinson said, referring to the student club known as a Gay–Straight or Gender-Sexuality Alliance. “For me personally, this has been such a devastating moment. It's just taking away my rights, my bodily autonomy. It's making someone else choose what happens to my body, and I'm definitely not OK with that.”

But Alabama is not unique. In state houses across the US, right-wing lawmakers have attacked LGBTQ rights in recent months with a speed, ferocity, and ugliness that have astonished their opponents. Relying on a winning political strategy that focuses on classrooms and schools in order to spread fear, copycat laws have sprung up in Florida, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Iowa, and Arizona.

“I'm pretty scared not just for Alabama,” Robinson said, “but for the entire country.”

Robinson is one of more than 15,000 students across the US who signed to participate in a Day of Silence organized by GLSEN, a national group advocating for LGBTQ students. On Friday, Robinson and others will either refrain from speaking throughout the day or hold scheduled moments of silence (depending on what their school might allow) in order to draw attention to the discrimination they experience both from their peers and from politicians.

“I’m going to be silent and not talk,” said Esperanza Orozco Vargas, a 17-year-old trans girl who attends high school near Tacoma, Washington. “It's to show solidarity with LGBT students that get bullied and harassed at school and get called names because of the fact that they’re LGBT.”

For some, the silence will be a time to reflect or mourn. For others, it’s an act of defiant protest symbolizing the oppression against LGBTQ students. But it will end with loud calls to action, where students will attend either in-person or online rallies and commit to fighting for their rights, said Tyler Vazquez, an 18-year-old nonbinary and transgender senior in Albany, New York.

“Although we are taking silence, we're taking silence on our own behalf and reclaiming that,” said Vazquez, who like Robinson and Orozco Varga is a member of GLSEN’s National Student Council.

“We're not taking silence as if we're just doing what the Florida legislation wants us to do,” Vazquez said, referring to that state’s so-called don’t say gay law. “We're taking silence on our own behalf and then we're going to speak up after that.”

