David Gest, Music Producer And Liza Minnelli's Ex, Dies At 62

Gest made a name for himself on British reality TV after his high-profile marriage to Minnelli.

David Gest, the music producer, reality TV star, and fourth husband of Liza Minnelli, died Tuesday. He was 62.

His friend Imad Handi told media Gest died in a London hotel. "It is with great sadness that I can confirm that David Gest has died today," Handi told the BBC.



A statement from the Metropolitan Police Service to BuzzFeed News confirmed police were called Tuesday to the Four Seasons hotel in Canary Wharf "to reports of an unexplained death of a man in his 60s."

"This is being treated as non-suspicious at this stage," police said, adding he was pronounced dead at the hotel and an autopsy will be conducted.

"I know he will be missed by millions of fans around the world, and particularly in Britain, who came to love his charm and blistering one-liners," Handi said.

"If I may steal the words of one eminent critic, David was a natural star and a genuine celebrity. I will miss him desperately."