Daniel Portman, AKA Podrick From "Game Of Thrones," Says Fans Sexually Assaulted Him

Daniel Portman, the actor best known for playing the faithful squire Podrick Payne on Game of Thrones, has revealed he has been sexually assaulted by fans obsessed with his character.

“I’ve been grabbed by so many… like the amount of like older, older women who are very...” Portman told Esquire, making a grabbing gesture with his hand.

"What can you do? You know? Obviously tell them not to do it,” Portman told the magazine. “It hasn't happened for a while. In this day and age you’d think that people would be able to separate reality from fiction."

In the show's third season, Portman's character, who's often just called Pod, sleeps with prostitutes, who then refuse payment because of his supposed sexual skills. The brief moment, which is played for laughs on the show, spurred a ton of fan coverage of "Pod the Sex God."

But Portman said many fans' behavior has crossed the line.

"I don't want to say [being groped] comes with the territory, but, you know, people are crazy about it," Portman told Esquire. "It's certainly not cool.”