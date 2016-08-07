Justin Trudeau Crashed A Wedding While Shirtless

#Trudeau moves out of the way for a bride coming onto the beach to be married. #tofino #cdnpoli #surf #wedding

Well, for the SECOND TIME IN A WEEK, damn Justin is back at it again with the shirtless photo surprises.

Some commenters on Facebook accused Trudeau of trying to promote himself during the bride's special moment, but Recker defended the PM.

"This photo speaks to that one tradition we have across all countries and cultures, of two people coming together to express their love," she wrote. "Justin is not a politician in this photo. He is a human being that is able to celebrate and empathize with others.

"He didn't mean to be in the photo. Fate gave him no choice and he did the only thing he could do but stand there and allow her to pass. He is looking at the camera in some of the photos because I was looking at him and smiling, sharing in the humour of the moment."