The Dallas Shooter Had His Weapons Confiscated While In The Army

Micah Johnson's weapons were confiscated while investigated by the Army in 2014 for sexual harassment.

Micah Johnson, the man who fatally shot five Dallas police officers and wounded seven others in July, had his weapons confiscated while Army officials investigated a sexual harassment charge against him in 2014, according to a newly released military report.

Johnson, who was killed by an explosive-laden police robot during his rampage, served in the Army between March 2009 and April 2015.

In May 2014, while stationed at the Forward Operating Base Shank in eastern Afghanistan, he was accused by a fellow female soldier of stealing her underwear from a laundry bag.

"The [first sergeant] told me we needed to separate [Johnson and the female soldier] as soon as possible," the report states. "I asked if for safety reasons we should relieve...Johnson of his firearm and any bladed weapons in his possession. The [first sergeant] said that was a good idea so I had [redacted] retrieve all weapons. We locked them in our mail room for security."