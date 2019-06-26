"Star Wars" Actor Daisy Ridley Said She Will Never Return To Social Media

Star Wars actor Daisy Ridley is vowing never to return to social media, saying her use of Instagram and Facebook is forever "cut off like a Skywalker limb."

The British star sat down with BuzzFeed News' morning show AM to DM on Wednesday to discuss her role in Ophelia, a movie version of Shakespeare's Hamlet told from that character's perspective. But she also weighed in on a variety of other issues.

After she was first cast as Rey in the Star Wars films in 2014, Ridley said she found social media amplified critical voices who were mad that the sci-fi series was now focusing on a central woman character.

"I honestly think now with social media and stuff...it's great to have freedom of expression, but I do feel like people think opinions have so much weight," she told BuzzFeed News.

"I don't really think bad vibes should have the sun shone on them," she added. "Like, I don't want to read your thing!"

Ridley left Instagram in 2016 where she had amassed more than 2 million followers, saying at the time that she felt pressured to post on the app. (Soon after, she also left Facebook).

"I was like 'I need to post. Oh my God, it's been this many days'. It's actually been kind of nice not to be on it," she said at the time. "I'm 24. I have a lot of growing up to do. I have to deal with loads of stuff, myself personally. For that to be projected with millions of people watching, that is like a bit of an extra pressure."