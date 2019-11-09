A Dad And His Daughter Allegedly Kidnapped And Raped A Woman, Before Dumping Her In The Desert

A father and his daughter allegedly kidnapped a woman from Las Vegas and drove her to California, holding her captive for more than a week and sexually assaulting her, before leaving her for dead in the desert, authorities said Friday.

Stanley Alfred Lawton, 54, and Shania Nicole Poche-Lawton, 22, were arrested Wednesday and Thursday respectively by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Capt. Eduardo Hernandez said at a news conference on Friday evening.

"It's a vicious case," Hernandez told reporters. "If you think about it — although I can't get into the initial kidnapping — it's at gunpoint by force. That victim is then transported across state lines, held in a house inside of a room for at least a week. We don't know what kind of conditions she was held in. At some point she was sexually assaulted and then left for dead."

The unnamed woman, who Hernandez said was in her 40s, was discovered by military officers doing a routine patrol near Edwards Air Force Base in the Mojave desert on Wednesday.

"She was reported to be cold and suffered from the elements being out in the area, so she was transported to a local hospital," Hernandez said.

"We don't know exactly how long she'd been out there or when she was dumped," he added. "She was a little disorientated."