Here's A Handy Guide To What Ted Cruz Has Said About Donald Trump

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday evening, two months after he was vanquished in the Indiana primary and dropped out of the race.

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

What's still unclear is whether he will use his primetime address to formally endorse Donald Trump, his onetime friendly competitor turned bitter rival. A possible endorsement is complicated for Cruz given his past words about the Republican nominee. Here's a helpful look back at all Cruz's key statements on Trump:

Wilfredo Lee / AP

“I like Donald Trump. He’s bold, he’s brash" — July 3, 2015

In an interview with NBC weeks after Donald Trump announced his candidacy, Cruz praised the wealthy real estate developer. "I get that it seems the favorite sport of the Washington media is to encourage some

Republicans to attack other Republicans. I ain’t going to do it. I’m not

interested in Republican-on-Republican violence," he said. "Donald Trump is terrific" — Dec. 11, 2015.

The Establishment's only hope: Trump & me in a cage match. Sorry to disappoint -- @realDonaldTrump is terrific. #DealWithIt

As Cruz rose in the polls last year, and stories focussed on what Trump would make of his new challenger, the Texas senator criticized the media and Republican "establishment" for pushing a "cage match" narrative. "Sorry to disappoint — @realDonaldTrump is terrific. #DealWithIt," he tweeted. "Donald, you're a sniveling coward" — March 25, 2015



Scott Olson / Getty Images

Things didn't stay friendly for long. After Trump attacked Ted Cruz's wife's appearance, the senator labelled him a "sniveling coward" and a "loud, New York bully."

"Donald, you're a sniveling coward and leave Heidi the hell alone," Cruz said. "Donald does seem to have an issue with women. Donald doesn't like strong women," he said. "Real men don't try to bully women. That's not an action of strength. That's an action of weakness. It's an action of fear. It's an action of a small and petty man who is intimidated by strong women." Cruz later said he didn't lash out against Trump earlier for fear of becoming political "roadkill." "This man is a pathological liar, he doesn't know

the difference between truth and lies" — May 3, 2016

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The final straw for Cruz came just hours before the Indiana voters went to the polls, when Donald Trump attacked Cruz's father, implying he was somehow involved in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. That led Cruz to deliver a firestorm of a press conference in which he repeatedly assailed Trump as mentally unstable and unfit to lead. "This man is a pathological liar," Cruz said. "He doesn't know the difference between truth and lies ... in a pattern that is straight out of a psychology text book, he accuses everyone of lying." "Donald Trump is a serial philanderer and he boasts about it" — May 3, 2016



Spencer Platt / Getty Images

“Listen, Donald Trump is a serial philanderer and he boasts about it,” Cruz said at the same press conference. “I want everyone to think about your teenage kids. The president of the United States talks about how great it is to commit adultery. How proud he is. Describes his battles with venereal disease as his own personal Vietnam.”

"Whatever lie he's telling, at that minute he believes it ... the man is utterly amoral" — May 3, 2016

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Yep, Cruz also said this at the same Indiana press conference.... Ok... one more: "You are stuck between Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton. Either one of which is a horrific choice for this country" — May 3, 2016

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

So, the question remains, what will Cruz say about Trump, if anything, on Wednesday night? After all this, can they kiss and make up?

Aaron Bernstein / Reuters