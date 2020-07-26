Shoppers Confronted A Couple Wearing Nazi Masks At A Walmart Store

The woman told horrified shoppers she was wearing the swastika as a protest against Joe Biden.

A couple has been banned from Walmart after wearing Nazi flags as face masks to one of the company's Minnesota stores. The incident was captured by shocked onlookers shopping at the Walmart in Marshall in the state's south-west on Saturday, the first day that people in the state were ordered by the governor to wear masks in indoor businesses. (Customers shopping in Walmart stores nationwide have been required to wear masks since Monday). Raphaela Mueller, 24, and Benjamin Ruesch, 29, who filmed the couple wearing swastikas, told BuzzFeed News in a phone interview Sunday, that they couldn't believe what they were seeing. "My first through was, Is this for real? You've got to be kidding me," Ruesch said. "I was speechless. I couldn't believe my eyes," added Mueller. "It was just disbelief that something like that would happen."

In the video filmed by Ruesch and uploaded by Mueller to Facebook, which has since gone viral, the young couple can be heard confronting the older pair wearing the Nazi symbols. "You're sick. You have an illness," says Ruesch. "You can't be American and wear that mask. You cannot. We literally had a war about this." "I'm not a Nazi. I'm trying to show you what's going to happen in America," the unidentified woman responds. "If you vote for [Joe] Biden you're gonna be in Nazi Germany. That's what it's going to like." Her male companion then says, "We're living under a socialist state."

