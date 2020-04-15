A Zoo That Closed Due To The Coronavirus Said It May Feed Some Animals To Others

The German zoo, which is struggling financially due to a lack of any patrons, said the plan was a worst-case scenario.

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images Verena Caspari, director of the Tierpark Neumünster, at the zoo on Tuesday.

A zoo in Germany made international headlines on Wednesday after its director said staff may be forced to feed some of the park's animals to other animals as they confront possible financial ruin as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Tierpark Neumünster, which sits between Hamburg and the Danish border in Germany's north, has been closed to paying guests since March 15 as a result of a government order to shut down non-essential businesses in the country.

Director Verena Kaspari told the German Press Agency (DPA) and the Die Welt newspaper that as her zoo struggles to feed its roughly 700 animals amid the financial fallout they have drawn up emergency plans that involve some tough decisions. "If — and this is really the worst, worst case of all — if I no longer have any money to buy feed, or if it should happen that my feed supplier is no longer able to deliver due to new restrictions, then I would slaughter animals to feed other animals," she said. Representatives from the zoo did not respond to a request for comment, but a spokesperson confirmed Kaspari's comments to the New York Times. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that while there were no details of which animals would be slaughtered first, the zoo's 12-foot-tall polar bar, Vitus, would sit at the top of the proverbial food chain and be spared until the end. Other animals at the zoo, according to its website, include alpacas, dingoes, deer, lynxes, seals, reindeer, wildcats, turtles, and chinchillas.

Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images Vitus the polar bear swimming in his tank on Tuesday.

Germany's Association of Zoological Gardens, of which the Neumünster zoo is a member, clarified on Twitter that they did not support the idea. "The proposal expressed by one animal park to kill animals because of financial losses due to the coronavirus does not represent our association's opinion," the group tweeted. "We are working on financial solutions to support our zoos until they're allowed to open their gates again." On March 31, the association called for a government bailout of more than $100 million for its 56 member zoos in Germany. "Unlike other facilities, we cannot simply shut down our farm," Leipzig zoo director and association president Jörg Junhold said in a statement. "Our animals still have to be fed and cared for." A zoo director in Hanover told German magazine Der Spiegel it costs more than $68,000 a day to run the zoo, but the park currently has no income.

Carsten Rehder / Getty Images, Daniel Bockwoldt /picture-alliance/dpa / AP Images